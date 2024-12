Take your senses for a ride with Cadillac Rainbow, a luxurious hybrid crafted from Pure Michigan and Runtz. Known for its bold, gassy aroma and fruity lemon-diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint, this strain delivers a sensory experience as rich as its name suggests. Cadillac Rainbow invites a state of pure relaxation, euphoria, and appetite stimulation—perfect for unwinding or finding relief from pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, this potent hybrid pairs its striking flavor profile with effects that keep you happy, calm, and ready to indulge.



