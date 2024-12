Step into a world of bold flavors and refined relaxation with Dark Rainbow, a hybrid masterpiece crafted from GMO and Rainbow Belts F1. Known for its unique balance of calming effects and playful euphoria, this strain is as versatile as it is distinctive. The experience begins with a rich, funky aroma, layered with notes of pepper, a dash of chemical intrigue, and a whisper of tropical sweetness—all driven by the dominant terpene, caryophyllene. Whether you're seeking relief from eye pressure or hypertension or simply chasing an elevated escape, Dark Rainbow delivers with style and sophistication.

