Let Zoap wash over you with waves of euphoria and positivity. This evenly balanced hybrid, born from the union of Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava, is a powerhouse of feel-good vibes that hits fast and leaves you relaxed, giggly, and perfectly uplifted. Zoap’s flavor profile is as unique as its name—sweet and floral with an earthy undertone that lingers pleasantly. Ideal for those seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, depression, or nausea, this strain is as versatile as it is uplifting. Let Zoap be your go-to for embracing the moment with effortless joy and sophistication.



