Step into the stellar delight of Cherry Cosmos, a hybrid strain born from the potent cross of Red Pop and Baker's Dozen. This strain captivates with a sweet and fruity cherry candy flavor, layered with hints of sugary, creamy vanilla and a touch of nutty cookies. Its aroma is just as enticing, reminiscent of sipping a cherry-flavored sugary beverage while enjoying freshly baked vanilla cookies. Cherry Cosmos offers a mouthwatering high that begins with a euphoric and creative boost, making you feel sociable and outgoing. As conversations flow effortlessly, a relaxing body high subtly sets in, allowing you to unwind without losing your mental energy. Cherry Cosmos is perfect for easing chronic stress, pain, headaches, migraines, cramps, and depression.

