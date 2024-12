Experience our Forbidden Fruit 5-Pack Luxe Infusion premium pre-rolls - a true connoisseur's delight, bursting with the rich flavors of cherry blossom, grapefruit, and cedar. Each inhale brings a symphony of taste, seamlessly blending sweet and tart notes with a hint of woody sophistication. Designed to deliver a truly elevated experience, our Forbidden Fruit live resin infused pre-rolls offer soothing and uplifting effects. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or sparking creative inspiration, these pre-rolls provide a balanced high that relaxes the body while invigorating the mind. Treat yourself to the luxurious and harmonious experience of our Forbidden Fruit Pre-Rolls and discover a new level of cannabis enjoyment.

