Indulge in ultimate relaxation with our Lavender Vanilla 5-Pack Luxe Infusion pre-rolls. Perfect for those cozy nights in, this luxurious blend invites you to slip into your favorite sweats and turn down the lights. Creamy vanilla satisfies your sweet cravings while soothing lavender offers delicate floral notes that bring a sense of calm. Experience a serene escape with effects that leave you relaxed and peaceful. The delightful floral and vanilla aroma and flavor are enhanced by dominant terpenes linalool, caryophyllene, and limonene. Let Lavender Vanilla elevate your relaxation routine to new heights of bliss.

