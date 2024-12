Unleash the roar of victory with Goldkine’s Lions' Pride: Victory Vibes Edition – a powerful, limited-edition 5-pack infused sativa, capturing the euphoria of a Detroit Lions Super Bowl win. This product embodies the heart, grit, and perseverance of Detroit, offering a bold, uplifting experience to keep the celebration going long after the final whistle. These pre-rolls will hit you with a wave of tangy lime and sweet citrus, accented by a bold tropical twist, transporting your senses to a beach paradise. Celebrate like a champion with Lions' Pride – because when the Lions win, so do you. Unleash your inner champion in every puff.



Plus, each Lions’ Pride 5-pack comes with a chance to win 2 Super Bowl tickets from Goldkine! Dreaming of cheering live at the Super Bowl? Here’s your chance! YOU and a lucky friend could be heading to the Super Bowl on Feb. 9th in New Orleans, LA!

