We are proud to present a truly unique homage to the Great Lakes State with our new Pure Michigan 5-Pack Luxe Infusions. This collector’s edition is an ode to the natural beauty and rich aromas of Michigan, from the serene shores of the Great Lakes to the dense, verdant forests that define its landscape. Each pre-roll is infused with a bespoke blend of terpenes, meticulously chosen to encapsulate the essence of Michigan's most iconic sceneries and seasons. Experience the crisp, invigorating freshness of lake breezes, the sweet, earthy undertones of autumnal forests, and the delicate, floral notes reminiscent of Michigan's sprawling fruit orchards. The Pure Michigan 5-Pack is a tribute to the state's unspoiled beauty, its rich heritage, and the indomitable spirit of its people. Celebrate Michigan's natural wonders, one exquisite puff at a time.

