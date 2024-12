Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with our Summer Rum Colada 5-Pack Luxe Infusion. Imagine feeling the sand between your toes, sipping from a coconut, and lounging by the water as you indulge in the flavors of a perfect Piña Colada. Each taste offers a delightful blend of candy and tropical flavors and aromas that leave you craving more. Experience the inspired and relaxed effects, courtesy of dominant terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene. The Jamaican funk hits your nose with ripe banana, pineapple, and clove, while the light rose gold body delivers a creamy mouthfeel filled with Caribbean fruit notes like papaya, guava, mango, and coconut. The silky smooth finish offers hints of lime and French Indie spice, making every puff a luxurious escape.

