Get ready for an undeniably juicy experience with our Watermelon Splash 5-Pack Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls. Bursting with bright, fruity flavors, these pre-rolls deliver an immediate face-splitting grin. As the sharp watermelon flavor envelops your palate, indulge in waves of candy-like heaven. Enjoy peaceful, relaxed effects with every puff, savoring the delightful blend of candy and melon. Perfect for those moments when you want to unwind and smile, Watermelon Splash promises a refreshing and delectable cannabis experience.

