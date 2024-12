The Bread N' Butter strain is perfect for experienced cannabis enthusiasts seeking a euphoric and relaxing experience. Bread & Butter envelops you in a strong body high, offering feelings of blissful tranquility. Its flavor profile is a sophisticated blend of citrus, herbs, wood, and a hint of cinnamon, driven by the dominant terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, and nerolidol. Though we're still uncovering its full potential, Bread N' Butter promises a unique and enjoyable journey with each puff. Indulge in the harmonious balance of flavors and effects that make Bread N' Butter a true cannabis connoisseur's delight.

