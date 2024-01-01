At Goldsmith Extracts we use a hydrocarbon extraction method to extract our cured resins. This method of extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis uses hydrocarbons as the solvent. The process involves using the hydrocarbon solvent to extract the desired compounds from the plant material. Hydrocarbon extraction is a popular method for producing high-quality cannabis extracts because it's relatively efficient and produces a variety of consistencies, such as shatter, badder, crumble, sugar, and applesauce. We use a closed loop machine with butane for this process to create our cured resins. We collaborate with the best farms in Arizona, to bring our consumers the cleanest, most potent concentrates on the Arizona market.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Goldsmith Extracts began as a caregiving collective in 2016 and since then has continued their legacy as pioneers in innovation through utilizing advancements in extraction techniques. As a local company exclusive to Arizona, we strive to stay involved with our community by offering resources to educate our user base, along with providing access to the most fairly priced & quality products on the market. Goldsmith Extracts continues to focus on the consumer which remains the foundation of who we are.