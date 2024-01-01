Our award winning distillate paired with all natural terpenes in a medical grade syringe with no silicone to ensure a clean product and easy dispensing experience. These syringes are fully activated which means it can also be smoked, vaped, used orally or used as a topical, making for a variety of options and uses.
Goldsmith Extracts began as a caregiving collective in 2016 and since then has continued their legacy as pioneers in innovation through utilizing advancements in extraction techniques. As a local company exclusive to Arizona, we strive to stay involved with our community by offering resources to educate our user base, along with providing access to the most fairly priced & quality products on the market. Goldsmith Extracts continues to focus on the consumer which remains the foundation of who we are.