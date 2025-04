The Split Jar is a 1 gram concentrate jar like no other. The jar itself contains a half gram (.5g) of our Full Spectrum Extract, along with a half gram (.5g) of our T1 Cured Resin, separated by a divider in the middle of the jar. The Full Spectrum Extract will provide you all of the same effects and flavor you would expect from smoking the the original flower we extracted from but with your standard dabbing experience. The T1 Cured Resin will prove to be powerful and flavorful, taking into consideration its high THC content and prominent terpene profile. Depending on your mood, you can choose to either dab the Full Spectrum Extract and T1 Cured Resin separately, or better yet you can try both the extracts together. The combination of the Full Spectrum Extract and T1 Cured Resin together will provide you with all of the right flavors you are looking for as well as a highly potent yet full spectrum feeling.

