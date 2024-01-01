About this product
Mandarin Sunset T1 Shatter (1g)
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups.
