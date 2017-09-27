Goldsmith Extracts began in the caregiver era, fueled by curiosity and hustle. We pride ourselves on delivering the most affordable, high-quality extracts on the market, ensuring our customers get the best value. Our state-of-the-art lab is a cornerstone of the thriving Southwest cannabis culture, trusted by enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike for our consistent, top-tier products.



Join us for “Smoke and Sound,” our free cannabis-enhanced concert held every first Friday of the month. Located at 6th st and Garfield. Roosevelt Arts District in Downtown Phoenix. Try new brands, leave with free merch and coupons!



*we are on site at your fav local dispensary every week

come say what up and ask for a free shirt*

read more