About this strain
707 Truthband effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Bipolar disorder
40% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
