No need to dirty your apron. We’ve got dessert covered this year. GOOD DAY FARM Baked Apple Pie gummies are like a treat for the soul. We start with sweet, tart orchard apple flavor then toss in cinnamon, nutmeg, and our secret spice mix. Add a sprinkle of spiced sugar (and a little love), and you’ve got a treat that even Grandma would approve of. Trust us... You’re gonna want a bigger slice.