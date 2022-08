Lemon Poppyseed Cake is a sativa dominant hybrid strain that is known to alleviate anxiety, stress, and mood swings. Named for its iconic flavor and smell, Lemon Poppyseed Cake tastes like lemon and cream with a peppery kick! This strain leaves patients feeling euphoric, uplifted, and stimulating. A great choice for any lover of clear-headed sativas and long-lasting, daytime highs.