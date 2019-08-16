About this strain
Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Samoa Kush is an indica-dominant cross of Platinum GSC and Bubba Kush. The strain offers a sweet and minty terpene profile that is thick and comes with an intoxicating high. Samoa Kush is a quality heavy-hitter and worth a try for anyone looking for a tasty evening treat.
Samoa Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
60% of people report feeling talkative
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
