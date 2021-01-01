About this product

Pre-rolled so you can get rolling.

Good News shorties are pre-rolled for convenience. At 0.5g each, they’re small enough for a quick solo sesh before dinner and big enough to share with friends before a concert.



BRUNCH like a boss’ boss’ boss’ boss



Get the crew “together”, order everything and weekend in style.



7 pre-rolls/ pack

0.5g / pre-roll

3.5 g / pack