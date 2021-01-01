Good News
Counting Sheep Black Cherry Gummies with CBN
About this product
Chew & swallow, good times follow.
Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.*
Sleep tonight. Friends tomorrow.
COUNTING SHEEP, cannabis gummies for quiet nights.
10 pack, 50mg CBN, 100mg THC
1.1oz (30g)
5mg CBN, 10mg THC per serving (per gummy)
*Individual results may vary
