About this product
Choose your moment.
Our 300mg disposable vapes are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles,* they're the perfect accessory for moments with friends.
Put your world on pause with DAY OFF.
*Individual results may vary
About this brand
Good News
Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends.
Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.
