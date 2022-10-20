*Cozy vibes at an all time high*

Chew & swallow, good times follow.

--

Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.*

--

*Individual results may vary

--

10 pack, 100mg CBD, 100mg THC

1.1oz (30g)

10mg CBD, 10mg THC per serving (per gummy)