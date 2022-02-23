About this product
Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.*
Get some ME TIME, you’ve earned it.
Sometimes, you just want to keep things low-key. That’s Me Time.
10 pack, 100mg THC
1.1oz (30g)
10mg THC per serving (per gummy)
*Individual results may vary
About this brand
Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.