Indulge in the blissful experience of our Blackberry Lime Delta 9 THC Gummies from Good Organics, each gummy featuring a potent THC dose without the usual hempy taste.



• Relaxation and Stress Reduction: Experience euphoric sensations and calmness, aiding stress reduction.

• Pain Management: Relief from certain types of pain with Delta-9 THC and CBD's pain-relieving properties.

• Antiemetic and Appetite Stimulation: Reduce nausea, stimulate appetite, beneficial for suppressed appetites.

• Anti-Inflammatory and Neuroprotective: CBD reduces inflammation, discomfort, and shows potential neuroprotective benefits.

• Anxiolytic and Stress Reduction: Contribute to relaxation and alleviate anxiety and stress with Delta-9 THC and CBD's properties.



Full Spectrum CBD + THC vegan gummies - potent and effective for chill vibes. Crafted to support enhanced relaxation and combines delta-9 THC with CBD for benefits you’ll feel in both your mind and body.

