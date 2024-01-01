Delta 9 THC Blackberry Lime Gummies

by Good Organics
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Delta 9 THC Blackberry Lime Gummies
  • Photo of Delta 9 THC Blackberry Lime Gummies

About this product

Indulge in the blissful experience of our Blackberry Lime Delta 9 THC Gummies from Good Organics, each gummy featuring a potent THC dose without the usual hempy taste.

• Relaxation and Stress Reduction: Experience euphoric sensations and calmness, aiding stress reduction.
• Pain Management: Relief from certain types of pain with Delta-9 THC and CBD's pain-relieving properties.
• Antiemetic and Appetite Stimulation: Reduce nausea, stimulate appetite, beneficial for suppressed appetites.
• Anti-Inflammatory and Neuroprotective: CBD reduces inflammation, discomfort, and shows potential neuroprotective benefits.
• Anxiolytic and Stress Reduction: Contribute to relaxation and alleviate anxiety and stress with Delta-9 THC and CBD's properties.

Full Spectrum CBD + THC vegan gummies - potent and effective for chill vibes. Crafted to support enhanced relaxation and combines delta-9 THC with CBD for benefits you’ll feel in both your mind and body.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Good Organics
Good Organics
Shop products
At Good Organics, we're committed to offering a thoughtfully curated selection of organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced products designed to enhance your well-being holistically. From our CBD and hemp-derived solutions to our high-quality skincare and haircare lines, each item is crafted with meticulous attention to purity and potency. We believe in harnessing the natural power of plants to nourish and rejuvenate - empowering you to embrace a lifestyle of harmony and vitality. Discover a new standard of wellness with Good Organics.
