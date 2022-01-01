About this product
It’s only up from here with our hand trimmed, sun-grown flower with diverse cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Bred by Raw Genetics, Apple Mintz is a cross between Melon Mintz and Sour Apple Killer with a sweet and creamy flavor profile, offering notes of mint and pine. Inhale excellence and welcome to the good life.
No product reviews
About this brand
Good Things Coming
Welcome to the good life. You have put in the work and now it’s time to enjoy it. The high life chose you. That is what Good Things Coming is all about.