Coming up takes time. Rise to the top gradually with our Lavender Lemon drops. The perfect combination of sweet, floral lavender with tangy, slightly tart lemon. Keep elevating. 2.5mg per drop, 50mg total.
Good Things Coming
Welcome to the good life. You have put in the work and now it’s time to enjoy it. The high life chose you. That is what Good Things Coming is all about.
00000063DCTB00283389