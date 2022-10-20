About this product
Vibe out poolside with Good Tide mango gummies.
Naturally rich in myrcene, real mango makes an ideal match for our indica-leaning rosin. With naturally occurring terpenes and minor cannabinoids present in our solventless hash rosin, our mango gummies are dripping with relaxing plant properties to produce a mellow, laid back high. Unwind and drift into a tropical state of mind.
10mg THC per gummy, 100mg THC per package. 10 count.
Made with real fruit & fully compostable packaging. Good Tide is a Climate Neutral Certified brand.
Naturally rich in myrcene, real mango makes an ideal match for our indica-leaning rosin. With naturally occurring terpenes and minor cannabinoids present in our solventless hash rosin, our mango gummies are dripping with relaxing plant properties to produce a mellow, laid back high. Unwind and drift into a tropical state of mind.
10mg THC per gummy, 100mg THC per package. 10 count.
Made with real fruit & fully compostable packaging. Good Tide is a Climate Neutral Certified brand.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Good Tide
Bursting with tropical goodness, Good Tide gummies transport you to a place where the sun is always shining.
Made with solventless hash rosin, and full of naturally occurring terpenes and minor cannabinoids, Good Tide is made for fun in the sun, hanging with friends, and turning on your inner chill. Take a tropical vacation and enjoy all that cannabis has to offer.
We want to make the world a better place, and we take that seriously. With compostable packaging, carbon neutral operations, and community partnerships, we work hard to contribute to healthy communities and ecosystems. We make waves with our products and approach, staying true to what we believe in. Good Tide challenges norms and sets the bar higher.
Good Tide is vegan and made with real fruit. We are proud to be a Climate Neutral Certified brand.
Made with solventless hash rosin, and full of naturally occurring terpenes and minor cannabinoids, Good Tide is made for fun in the sun, hanging with friends, and turning on your inner chill. Take a tropical vacation and enjoy all that cannabis has to offer.
We want to make the world a better place, and we take that seriously. With compostable packaging, carbon neutral operations, and community partnerships, we work hard to contribute to healthy communities and ecosystems. We make waves with our products and approach, staying true to what we believe in. Good Tide challenges norms and sets the bar higher.
Good Tide is vegan and made with real fruit. We are proud to be a Climate Neutral Certified brand.
State License(s)
MC11-0000192-LIC
REC404R-00416
030-1003109E26A