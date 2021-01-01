About this product

Extracted from our top-selling, sun-grown greenhouse cannabis, goodflower , goodmints are the first rapid onset, great-tasting mint to hit the California market. With an invigorating minty flavor and no chemically taste, goodmints promise flavor and fast-action (3-10 minutes). They’re the mint you’d buy instead of Altoids and the infused product you’ll use to replace other cannabis edibles. Great Taste. Fast Action. Good In. Good Out.