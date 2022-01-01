Introducing goodbrands .5 gram cartridge of gently refined, small batch full-spectrum amber oil with all plant derived cannabinoids and terpenes. The closest thing to a full flower experience. Sustainably grown with love in our garden. Made with our favorite indicas so you can dial it down and say hello to the new mellow with blooms that help you relax and unwind.



Natural ratios of cannabinoids in each strain



Ultra-cold Co2 extraction process maintains the purity, flavor, and beneficial components



No additives, only pure cannabis terpenes from 100% whole plant flower and trim



.5g Cartridges