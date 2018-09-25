About this strain
DNA Genetics’ White Walker Kush (not to be confused with Whitewalker OG) is a hybrid cross of elite parent strains White Widow (Ingemar cut) and Skywalker. Taking after its White Widow mother, this 60/40 sativa-dominant strain comes blanketed in a snow-like layer of crystal resin. The influence of Skywalker is apparent in White Walker Kush’s heavily relaxing effects which are best reserved for a lazy evening in. Boosting both mood and appetite, White Walker Kush is a great choice for patients treating conditions like anorexia or cachexia.
White Walker Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
