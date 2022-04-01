GramCo Gummies are your Fresh From Florida Delta 8 edible go-to. Use to kickstart your day or to unwind at the end of it, GramCo's Gummies provide a high quality, consistent gummy from first bite to last.



These Delta 8 gummies are available currently in watermelon flavor.



Suggested Use: Take one 25mg piece or divide into pieces for a smaller serving.



Key Features:



20 pieces - 25 mg each, 500 mg total

Watermelon flavored

Child resistant packaging

View our Certificate of Analysis (COA).



You may consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.



Do not drive or operate any heavy machinery while using this product.



Store away from children in a secure area of your house.