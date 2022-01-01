About this product
GramCo offers retail ready packaging for retailers and wholesalers.
Retail packaging is available for the following products:
Wake & Bake Coffee, 8 ounce (packs of 6 individual units)
Wake & Bake Coffee, 4 ounce (packs of 6 individual units)
Disposable Vapes (packs of 12 individual units)
Thread Cartridges (packs of 12 individual units)
Pre-rolls (packs of 12 individual units)
Kief Pre-rolls (packs of 12 individual units)
Gummies (packs of 6 individual units)
Smokable Flower (packs of 6 individual units)
About this brand
Gram Co Premium Delta 8
GramCo offers you an enjoyable, legal experience delivered discretely to your front door. Our products are grown by farmers who spent years developing premium hemp genetics. As a vertically integrated company, we manage every step of production from genetics to growing to drying, extracting, and producing retail-ready products for you.