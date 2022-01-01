GramCo offers retail ready packaging for retailers and wholesalers.



Retail packaging is available for the following products:

Wake & Bake Coffee, 8 ounce (packs of 6 individual units)

Wake & Bake Coffee, 4 ounce (packs of 6 individual units)

Disposable Vapes (packs of 12 individual units)

Thread Cartridges (packs of 12 individual units)

Pre-rolls (packs of 12 individual units)

Kief Pre-rolls (packs of 12 individual units)

Gummies (packs of 6 individual units)

Smokable Flower (packs of 6 individual units)