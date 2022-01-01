Our Delta vape cartridge is highly potent made with concentrated, clear Delta 8 distillate and terpenes for natural flavor. These vape cartridges come in a reusable container that can come in handy when storing your carts. Just attach your cart, breath, and press the button activation with the compatible device (if needed).



These Delta 8 vape cartridges are available in a variety of flavor-infused terpenes.



Serving Size: One puff



Suggested use: Consume as needed



Tank: Glass



Ingredients: 1 ML of Delta-8 Clear Distillate, Naturally Derived Terpenes



Must be 21 or older to purchase. Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridges are compatible with a 510-compatible battery. You will need to have a 510-compatible battery. Batteries are not included with our vapes and must be purchased separately. Keep at room temperature and upright to prevent leaking. Keep out of sunlight and in a cool, dark place for the longest life of the product. The product may go bad or lose its potency if subjected to extreme heat or sunlight for long periods.



You may consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.



Do not drive or operate machinery while using this product.

