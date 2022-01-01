This 11-ounce ceramic mug is the perfect start to your morning. It's matte black with a glossy interior and features the GramCo logo on one side and the Wake & Bake Coffee artwork on the other side. It looks great in your kitchen, at your campsite, and in your hand when filled with Wake & Bake Coffee.

Our Wake & Bake Coffee is not included in the purchase of this mug.

These mugs should be hand washed and should not be used in the microwave due to the metallic print.