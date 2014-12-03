Golden Pineapple Solventless Ice Hash Infused PreRoll 2g 4 Pack
by Grasse
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Solventless Ice Hash Infused Pre-Rolls includes strain specific Golden Pineapple Ice Hash and Flower. The Ice Hash combined with the strain specific flower makes it the smoothest smoke and a great effect. There are four half gram pre-rolls with 112mg of THC per pre-roll and a total of 448mg per pack. Golden Pineapple is a great strain to enjoy the outdoors and the summer.
About this strain
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.
Golden Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
349 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Grasse
At Grasse, we never forget the beautiful cannabis plant, the people, and the culture. Cannabis has been an engine of revolution and promises relief and joy to millions. We love the cannabis plant and everything in the plant and are inspired by extraction methods from Grasse, France; which known as the world's perfume capital (la capitale mondiale des parfums). We produce full spectrum strain specific Rosin & Rosin Infused Pre-Rolls with absolutely no solvents or chemicals. Our Rosin concentrates are made from the highest quality strains from the best Farms in Oregon. Our Extraction process is hand crafted by our staff and is of the highest quality with domestic equipment from local suppliers. Look for our small batch Cannabis Rosin at a dispensary near you!
What is Rosin? Rosin is the only concentrate which is 100% cannabis and contains all the flavors and aroma of the plant. Simply put, there is no other substance in our Rosin other than strain specific cannabis. We source the best Cannabis from the top Farms in Oregon to hand craft our small batch Cannabis Rosin.
