Northern Wreck Rosin 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 26%CBD —
Northern Wreck effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!