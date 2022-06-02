About this product
Just in time for spring; Guava BIRI blunt! Strain specific Ice Hash and Flower (never trim!) wrapped in a 100% hemp wrap.
Cultivated by our friends, Bula Farms. Bula specializes in creating a an ideal ecosystem for healthy growth which is achieved through the introduction of beneficial insects and bacteria, as well as the use of natural plant oils such as rosemary and peppermint instead of harsh chemical pesticides. This creates an environment that is hospitable for cannabis while inhospitable for pests and harmful bacteria. The result is a plant that thrives.
The combination of ice hash, flower in a 100% hemp wrap makes is the smoothest smoke!
Grasse is excited to announce Biri ™ ! Biri ™ is an infused pre-roll line which celebrates the rich history of cannabis history and culture in South East Asia! Biri ™ is a thin cigarette or mini cigar invented in the 17th century in India and typically filled with tobacco and wrapped in Tendu (commonly known as palm leaf) tied with a string. Grasse is honoring this rich history of both mini-cigars and cannabis with its premium solventless infused pre-roll line.
About this strain
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
2% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Grasse
At Grasse, we never forget the beautiful cannabis plant, the people, and the culture. Cannabis has been an engine of revolution and promises relief and joy to millions. We love the cannabis plant and everything in the plant and are inspired by extraction methods from Grasse, France; which known as the world's perfume capital (la capitale mondiale des parfums). We produce full spectrum strain specific Rosin & Rosin Infused Pre-Rolls with absolutely no solvents or chemicals. Our Rosin concentrates are made from the highest quality strains from the best Farms in Oregon. Our Extraction process is hand crafted by our staff and is of the highest quality with domestic equipment from local suppliers. Look for our small batch Cannabis Rosin at a dispensary near you!
What is Rosin? Rosin is the only concentrate which is 100% cannabis and contains all the flavors and aroma of the plant. Simply put, there is no other substance in our Rosin other than strain specific cannabis. We source the best Cannabis from the top Farms in Oregon to hand craft our small batch Cannabis Rosin.
