Now available, Hindu Kush cultivated by our friends at Savage Skunk Farms!
Each half gram pre-roll contains 126.82mg of THC for a total of 507.3mg. The combination of strain specific ice hash and flower makes it the smoothest; tastiest smoke!
Grasse is excited to announce Biri ™ ! Biri ™ is an infused pre-roll line which celebrates the rich history of cannabis history and culture in South East Asia! Biri ™ is a thin cigarette or mini cigar invented in the 17th century in India and typically filled with tobacco and wrapped in Tendu (commonly known as palm leaf) tied with a string. Grasse is honoring this rich history of both mini-cigars and cannabis with its premium solventless infused pre-roll line.
Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.
Hindu Kush effects
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Grasse
At Grasse, we never forget the beautiful cannabis plant, the people, and the culture. Cannabis has been an engine of revolution and promises relief and joy to millions. We love the cannabis plant and everything in the plant and are inspired by extraction methods from Grasse, France; which known as the world's perfume capital (la capitale mondiale des parfums). We produce full spectrum strain specific Rosin & Rosin Infused Pre-Rolls with absolutely no solvents or chemicals. Our Rosin concentrates are made from the highest quality strains from the best Farms in Oregon. Our Extraction process is hand crafted by our staff and is of the highest quality with domestic equipment from local suppliers. Look for our small batch Cannabis Rosin at a dispensary near you!
What is Rosin? Rosin is the only concentrate which is 100% cannabis and contains all the flavors and aroma of the plant. Simply put, there is no other substance in our Rosin other than strain specific cannabis. We source the best Cannabis from the top Farms in Oregon to hand craft our small batch Cannabis Rosin.
