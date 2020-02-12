22.2% THC and 2.716 Terpenes! The trichome-frosted purple buds of this indica-heavy hybrid have a coffee-like aroma. It smokes clean and light on the lungs with a hint of pine. A tranquil calming effect on the body and an increase in appetite can be expected. As a classic “creeper,” an immediate sense of focus will inevitably succumb to a desire to relax. You will want to keep the remote or a good book close by.