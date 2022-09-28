GRAV was created out of a deep desire to design precision instruments for consuming cannabis. With artistry roots, design and functionality remain at the forefront of all creations because how you smoke is just as important as what you smoke. Every piece we sell is designed, prototyped, inspected for quality, and shipped from our headquarters in Austin, Texas.



Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.



GRAV is on a mission to help build a cannabis space that is just, equitable, and responsible. The company touches more people in cannabis on a daily basis than any dispensary, cultivator or brand and is using its reach to help build a positive future for the industry. GRAV lives its mission and continues to support the Marijuana Policy Project and Students for Sensible Drug Policy while being an inclusive employer and social-justice activist.



GRAVs mantra of Find Your Higher Self reflects its mission and is aimed to inspire others to positively connect with a higher state of mind. This can mean anything from creative or playful consumption to an educational understanding of the flower and the history of cannabis.