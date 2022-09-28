About this product
The GRAV® Large Gravitron® is the largest incarnation of GRAV's namesake and flagship product. It's the world's first all glass gravity smoking system, and is just as much of a crowd pleaser today as it was when it was invented in 2004. For the best experience when operating the gravitron, fill the outer chamber with about 10" of water, or until the water level is just below the decal. The bottle should rest inside the water as the included 12mm bowl is lit. Slowly pull the bottle upward and watch it fill with smoke. Finally remove the bowl and inhale through the mouthpiece of the bottle as you push the bottle back down into the water. This creates a pressurized flow of smoke that yields fast and strong hits. The Gravitron's function is impressive to watch, but you'll be even more impressed once you try it for yourself. After a few hits of pressurized smoke zooming straight into your lungs, you'll understand why we love the Gravitron so much.
Length Height : 14"
Joint : 12mm Female
Use With : Flower
Comes With : 12mm Funnel Bowl
Designed By : Dave Daily
Length Height : 14"
Joint : 12mm Female
Use With : Flower
Comes With : 12mm Funnel Bowl
Designed By : Dave Daily
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
GRAV
GRAV was created out of a deep desire to design precision instruments for consuming cannabis. With artistry roots, design and functionality remain at the forefront of all creations because how you smoke is just as important as what you smoke. Every piece we sell is designed, prototyped, inspected for quality, and shipped from our headquarters in Austin, Texas.
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.
GRAV is on a mission to help build a cannabis space that is just, equitable, and responsible. The company touches more people in cannabis on a daily basis than any dispensary, cultivator or brand and is using its reach to help build a positive future for the industry. GRAV lives its mission and continues to support the Marijuana Policy Project and Students for Sensible Drug Policy while being an inclusive employer and social-justice activist.
GRAVs mantra of Find Your Higher Self reflects its mission and is aimed to inspire others to positively connect with a higher state of mind. This can mean anything from creative or playful consumption to an educational understanding of the flower and the history of cannabis.
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.
GRAV is on a mission to help build a cannabis space that is just, equitable, and responsible. The company touches more people in cannabis on a daily basis than any dispensary, cultivator or brand and is using its reach to help build a positive future for the industry. GRAV lives its mission and continues to support the Marijuana Policy Project and Students for Sensible Drug Policy while being an inclusive employer and social-justice activist.
GRAVs mantra of Find Your Higher Self reflects its mission and is aimed to inspire others to positively connect with a higher state of mind. This can mean anything from creative or playful consumption to an educational understanding of the flower and the history of cannabis.