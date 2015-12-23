Loading…
Logo for the brand Great Value

Great Value

Ice Cream

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Ice Cream effects

Reported by real people like you
152 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
