About this strain
Oregon Diesel is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines NYC Diesel and Blackberry genetics in a blend bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders specifically for the Pacific Northwest climate. This strain was popularized by Oregrown as they hunted for quality genetics. Oregon Diesel is recommended for nighttime pain relief and its relaxing yet clear-headed effects will calm stress and help you avoid sleepless nights.
Oregon Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
