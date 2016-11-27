Great Value
SleeStack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
SleeStack effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
