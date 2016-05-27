Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Great Value

Great Value

White Gorilla

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

White Gorilla effects

Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!