Green Arbor Clothing

Top Shelf Series

About Green Arbor Clothing

We’re cannabis and fashion enthusiasts, and we’re really serious about both. We envision a world where the physical and spiritual benefits of the plant were legally available to all. A world where local cannabis farms replaced multi-national tobacco companies. A world where socially responsible growers replaced greedy pharmaceutical companies. A world where side effects consisted of frequent naps and an intense appetites instead of shortness of breath and restless leg syndrome… whatever that is. A world that doesn’t imprison its citizens for self-medicating. What we envision is a freer world. A calmer world. A Green Arbor world.