About this product
70% Sativa / 30% Indica
Although this cultivar is Sativa dominant, it is loaded with terpenes more commonly found in an Indica. With nearly 1% of Myrcene alone, this flower is best for deep relaxation and mental clarity. This is a great option for artists, writers, and chillers.
Although this cultivar is Sativa dominant, it is loaded with terpenes more commonly found in an Indica. With nearly 1% of Myrcene alone, this flower is best for deep relaxation and mental clarity. This is a great option for artists, writers, and chillers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Bandit
Green Bandit is premium, all natural cannabis - pure and simple.
Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Green Bandit is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to cultivate premium, fragrant, sun grown cannabis.
Through the culmination of all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, it is our passion to consistently produce only the highest quality flower.
Visit us at greenbanditfarms.com
Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Green Bandit is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to cultivate premium, fragrant, sun grown cannabis.
Through the culmination of all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, it is our passion to consistently produce only the highest quality flower.
Visit us at greenbanditfarms.com