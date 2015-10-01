About this product
A farm favorite, our Lemon Kush smells and tastes like lemon zest and carries a wonderful cannabinoid profile.
About this strain
Lemon Kush, also known as "Cali Lemon Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.
About this brand
Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Green Bandit is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to cultivate premium, fragrant, sun grown cannabis.
Through the culmination of all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, it is our passion to consistently produce only the highest quality flower.
Visit us at greenbanditfarms.com